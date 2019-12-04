  • December 4, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian returns from Thanksgiving break with win over Monahans - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian returns from Thanksgiving break with win over Monahans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

BOYS

Permian 80, Monahans 34

MONAHANS (2-3)

Brandon Sanchez 2 2-5 6, Jalen Chatman 2 1-2 8, Thomas Bolin 2 1-2 5, Adrian Fletcher 2 0-0 10, Jamarcus Pickens 1 0-0 2, Trinton Davis 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 5-10 34.

PERMIAN (7-2)

Cedrick Baty 2 0-0 4, Shy Stephans 5 4-6 14, Keyonta Johnson 6 0-0 12, Nakavieon White 8 1-2 17, Zay Pierce 0 0-1 0, J.J. Vizcaino 4 2-2 10, Jase Taylor 3 3-4 9, Sammy Garcia 1 0-0 2, D.J. Johnson 3 0-4 6, Calvien Calicutt 3 0-1 6. Totals 35 10-20 80.

Monahans 6 5 13 10 — 34

Permian 19 26 15 20 — 80

3-Point goals — Monahans 3 (Chatman 1, Fletcher 2), Permian none. Total fouls — Monahans 20, Permian 13. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian returns from Thanksgiving break with win over Monahans By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team kept up its strong start to the season with an 80-34 win over Monahans in a nondistrict game Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Playing its first game in over a week, the Panthers (7-2) capitalized on a strong start to the game.

Nakavieon White finished as the leading scorer for the Panthers with 17 points while Shy Stephens-Deary added 14. Keyonta Johnson finished 12 for Permian.

“I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball tonight,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “The number one thing is that we played great on defense. We’ve been trying to work on our defense and create some turnovers. I thought we played well.

“Our defense has been our trademark over the last couple of years. It was important that we came in and played well on that tonight.”

Adrian Fletcher had 10 points to lead Monahans (2-3) while Jalen Chatman finished with eight for the Loboes.

The Panthers began the night on a 6-0 run before the Loboes took a timeout.

Johnson hit his third field goal of the night to make it 11-1 Permian with 4:09 left to play in the first quarter.

Chatman scored Monahans’ first field goal of the night on a 3-pointer from the right side of the perimeter to cut the Loboes deficit to 11-4 with 3:20 left in the opening quarter. Johnson got his fifth basket of the night soon after and the Panthers had a 15-4 lead and ended the first quarter up 19-6. Only Chatman and Sanchez could get points for the Loboes in the first quarter.

A rebound by the Panthers led to an open layup by Stephens-Deary and Permian extended its lead to 24-6 with 6:06 left in the second quarter.

After Permian pushed its lead to 35-6, Monahans managed to bring the run to an end with a basket by Thomas Bolin. He was the third player for the Loboes to get on the scoresheet.

A basket from J.J. Vizcaino made it 41-8 late in the half and the Panthers went into the break with a 45-11 lead.

Permian kept up its same intensity in the third quarter, beginning with a 13-2 run and ended the frame with a 60-24 lead.

Vizcaino’s inside shot made it 72-29 halfway through the fourth quarter as the Panthers cruised to the victory.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:10 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 41°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 47°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]