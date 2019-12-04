HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian returns from Thanksgiving break with win over Monahans

The Permian boys basketball team kept up its strong start to the season with an 80-34 win over Monahans in a nondistrict game Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Playing its first game in over a week, the Panthers (7-2) capitalized on a strong start to the game.

Nakavieon White finished as the leading scorer for the Panthers with 17 points while Shy Stephens-Deary added 14. Keyonta Johnson finished 12 for Permian.

“I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball tonight,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “The number one thing is that we played great on defense. We’ve been trying to work on our defense and create some turnovers. I thought we played well.

“Our defense has been our trademark over the last couple of years. It was important that we came in and played well on that tonight.”

Adrian Fletcher had 10 points to lead Monahans (2-3) while Jalen Chatman finished with eight for the Loboes.

The Panthers began the night on a 6-0 run before the Loboes took a timeout.

Johnson hit his third field goal of the night to make it 11-1 Permian with 4:09 left to play in the first quarter.

Chatman scored Monahans’ first field goal of the night on a 3-pointer from the right side of the perimeter to cut the Loboes deficit to 11-4 with 3:20 left in the opening quarter. Johnson got his fifth basket of the night soon after and the Panthers had a 15-4 lead and ended the first quarter up 19-6. Only Chatman and Sanchez could get points for the Loboes in the first quarter.

A rebound by the Panthers led to an open layup by Stephens-Deary and Permian extended its lead to 24-6 with 6:06 left in the second quarter.

After Permian pushed its lead to 35-6, Monahans managed to bring the run to an end with a basket by Thomas Bolin. He was the third player for the Loboes to get on the scoresheet.

A basket from J.J. Vizcaino made it 41-8 late in the half and the Panthers went into the break with a 45-11 lead.

Permian kept up its same intensity in the third quarter, beginning with a 13-2 run and ended the frame with a 60-24 lead.

Vizcaino’s inside shot made it 72-29 halfway through the fourth quarter as the Panthers cruised to the victory.