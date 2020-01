WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in overtime

DENTON The UTPB women’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Texas Woman’s University as the Falcons fell in overtime 69-64 in a Lone Star Conference action Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.

The Falcons (7-10 overall, 4-7 LSC) were led by Holly Hemmeline who had 17 points while Alexus Quaadman had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jada Berry also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Brielle Woods led the Pioneers (6-9, 4-7) with 22 points for the afternoon while Ma’k’la Woods had 14 and Ngozi Obineke finished with 12. UTPB was outscored 13-8 in overtime.