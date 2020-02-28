GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Midland Trinity leads after opening round at ECISD Invitational, Permian sits second

Conditions were nearly ideal Friday for the opening round of the ECISD Invitational at the Links Course at Odessa Country Club.

And for the Midland Trinity girls golf team, the first day nearly turned into a record-setting one.

The Lady Chargers had four players shoot 80 or better to card a team total of 301 and open up a sizeable lead after the first 18 holes. The 301 total was one stroke shy of matching a team record, according to head coach Kodi Dixon.

Jules Crow led the way with a 2-under par round of 70 to take a three-shot lead over Sarah Aitchison of Abilene Cooper (73). Trinity’s Aspen Escamilla shot 74, followed by her sister Ali with a 77. Brooke Widner rounded on the team score by shooting 80.

“I just loved it,” Dixon said. “They came in with a lot of confidence knowing that they’re going to play well and that showed today.”

Dixon said that the team was coming off playing a tournament last week in Austin and that the familiarity of the course in Odessa was a key factor.

That showed with the four golfers finishing in the top five, allowing Trinity to build a 29-shot lead over second-place Permian (330). El Paso Eastwood is third with an opening 341.

The Lady Panthers got some consistent scores all the way around as Angela Aguirre, Marina Solis and Jocelyn Dominguez all shot opening rounds of 82. All three are currently tied for eighth along with Odessa High’s Chloe Aranda.

That consistency encouraged Permian coach Rodney Roman, who said the team came out with a different mentality Friday compared to last week’s opening round at the Tall City Invitational in Midland.

“It was different by far today,” Roman said. “Seeing the progression that we’ve been stressing all semester and all year is something that really showed. They were approaching everything on the golf course very well.”

One Permian golfer taking advantage was Dominguez, a junior. After being slotted as the No. 5 golfer last week, she moved up to the second spot for this tournament and said that she was able to put together a solid round overall.

“I just knew I had to step up,” Dominguez said. “I thought as a team we were just clear in our focus. I think we learned from a lot of the mistakes that we made in the last tournament instead of being all over the place.”

The hope moving forward for the Lady Panthers is to carry over the solid start into the final round starting at 9 a.m. today at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

The sunny and breezy conditions the field faced Friday are expected to carry over and Roman said that should present a good opportunity for his team.

“I talked with the girls about how we need to finish,” he said. “I think we need to get off to a little better start but if we can do that, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Dixon hopes the same for her team and says that the goal is to try and set that new team record.

“That’s what we’re hoping to do,” she said. “It would be incredible to get to that 299 mark and I’m really excited that we have a chance to do that coming off what we did today.”