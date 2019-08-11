  • August 11, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks pull closer to RockHounds

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks pull closer to RockHounds

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:17 pm

Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787

MIDLAND The visiting Corpus Christi Hooks scored four times in the fifth inning and rode that outburst to an 8-2 victory against the Midland RockHounds in Texas League play Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Jake Meyers, Jake Adams and Colton Shaver all homered for the Hooks (56-62 overall), who pulled within three games of the RockHounds (59-59) for the second playoff spot in the South Division with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Collin Theroux was 1 for 3 with one RBI for the RockHounds, who scored solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings to avert the shutout.

Midland opens a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Amarillo.

 

Posted in , , , on Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

