  • June 26, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 27 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: June 27 memories

Posted: Friday, June 26, 2020 8:02 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 27 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!
 
>> 1966: On this date, tennis players were making their way to Odessa for the start of the Odessa Open. Brian Wilkerson from the University of Oklahoma, eighth-ranked player in Australia, drew the No. 1 seed in the men’s singles. The other top seeds in the men’s singles included San Angelo’s Joe Williams, El Paso’s Van Hill and Odessa’s Bill Bane. Nancy Neeld of Albuquerque, N.M., was the No. 1 seed in the women’s singles, while Houston’s Ann Kuykendall was the No. 2 seed.
>> 1979: Two Odessans advanced to their respective semifinals in the 21st annual Odessa Open Highway 80 Tennis Tournament — Stacey McAfee in the Girls’ 12 singles semifinals against Abilene’s Cathie Galbraith. Rocky Steen of Odessa was among the select four in the Boys’ 12 singles semifinals and was getting ready to play Timothy Juarez of Bastrop.
>> 1987: The Midland Angels defeated Wichita 6-4 in Midland. Brian Brady lifted the first pitch from reliever Cam Walker over the right field wall for a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch the victory. Midland improved to 3-6 in the second half of the Texas League Western Division.
>> 1992: Humberto Subia, a 15-year old junior at Odessa High, was getting ready to fight Terrance Cauthen of Philadelphia, Pa., for the 125-pound crown at the Junior Olympics in Grand Forks, N.D. A victory would put Subia on the U.S. International Junior Olympic team that was preparing to travel to England and Ireland. Subia was a member of the Odessa Fighting Tigers out of the Central Boys Club and had won three bouts in Grand Forks. … Snyder’s Penny Perry won the championship flight of the 58th annual West Texas Women’s Golf Championships at Odessa Country Club.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, June 26, 2020 8:02 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

