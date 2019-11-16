HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS wins season opener against Monahans

The Odessa High boys basketball team began its 2019-20 season with a 69-50 win over the Monahans Loboes Saturday at OHS Fieldhouse.

Led by Coco Rose’s 28 points, the Bronchos got off to a quick start, taking a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 35-20 lead at the half.

Christian Tijerina had 18 points for the Bronchos.

Monahans was led by Jamarcus Pickens who scored 15 points while Peyton Adams had 11.

Odessa High outscored the Loboes in the third and fourth quarters, 20-17 and 14-13.

The Bronchos moved to 1-0 for the season while Monahans fell to 0-1.