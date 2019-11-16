- Box Score
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Odessa High 69, Monahans 50
MONAHANS (0-1)
Bud Navarrette 1 3-4 7, JJ Santillan 0 4-4 4, Brandon Sanchez 1 2-2 7, Adrian Fletcher 2 2-7 6, Jamarcus Pickens 3 6-7 15, Peyton Adams 4 3-4 11. Totals 11 19-32 50.
ODESSA HIGH (1-0)
Justin Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Coco Rose 8 3-5 28, LJ Willis 1 2-2 7, Christian Tijerina 3 6-8, 18, Perry Gonzales 1 0-2 2, Efrain Oronoa 3 0-0 6, Chris Blair 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 13-19 69.
Monahans 9 11 17 13 — 50
Odessa High 17 18 20 14 — 69
3-Point goals — Monahans 3 (Navarrette 1, Sanchez 1, Pickens 1), Odessa High 6 (Rose 3, Willis 1, Tijerina 2). Total fouls — Monahans 18, Odessa high 25. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:27 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS wins season opener against Monahans
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High boys basketball team began its 2019-20 season with a 69-50 win over the Monahans Loboes Saturday at OHS Fieldhouse.
Led by Coco Rose’s 28 points, the Bronchos got off to a quick start, taking a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 35-20 lead at the half.
Christian Tijerina had 18 points for the Bronchos.
Monahans was led by Jamarcus Pickens who scored 15 points while Peyton Adams had 11.
Odessa High outscored the Loboes in the third and fourth quarters, 20-17 and 14-13.
The Bronchos moved to 1-0 for the season while Monahans fell to 0-1.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:27 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Bronchos,
Basketball,
Boys,
Monahans,
Loboes