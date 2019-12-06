HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood ready for the next challenge

With the calendar turning to December, the Greenwood football team finds itself in some rare company.

The Rangers are just one of eight teams still playing in the Class 4A Division II bracket and are currently on the school’s deepest playoff run since 2006. It’s something that head coach Rusty Purser takes a lot of pride in being able to get to this point of the season and credits his team for the hard work needed to accomplish those goals.

“This is my 21st year of coaching and this is only the second time that I’ve been to this round of the playoffs,” Purser said. “You just don’t get these opportunities all the time. We had goals throughout the year of winning a district championship and making a deep playoff run. The kids really wanted to feel they did something extra and that’s a good thing.”

Building the foundation for this year’s success started with the experience of the players back from a year ago. The group of 22 seniors has helped Greenwood set sights beyond the third round where the Rangers reached the end of the line.

“It’s a huge accomplishment considering that we didn’t get here last year,” senior receiver-linebacker Ryan Snodgrass said. “We learned from our mistakes and set a goal that that wasn’t going to happen again this year. We’ve done it now, but we’re not complacent.”

Experience can be a valuable teacher and Greenwood got a first-hand lesson in last week’s regional semifinal matchup with Lubbock Estacado. Up 14-7 near the end of the first half, the Rangers turned the ball over and the Matadors went down the field for the tying score with under two minutes remaining.

The Rangers responded with a scoring drive of their own to take the lead back and enter the halftime locker room with an extra boost of confidence. Greenwood went on to pull away for a 43-14 victory and set up a trip to the regional final for the fourth time in program history. It was a statement win that the Rangers had been looking for.

“I thought our coaches did a really good job making some adjustments and our kids did a great job coming out strong in the second half and just executing,” Purser said. “Once we got up, it really felt like that there was a big sigh of relief and that we could just cut loose and play.”

“I really think it’s made us confident in ourselves,” senior offensive lineman Christian Bell said. “If things don’t go our way in the beginning, we don’t panic and we’re calmer about stuff and we’re able to get back on it and work harder.”

Greenwood has cleared every hurdle it’s faced to this point. Staring at the Rangers now is the one they were unable to clear last year in Iowa Park. The Hawks and Rangers are set to face off again at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. It’s a game that the players have not forgotten about.

“Iowa Park has some good players and athletes returning from last year,” Bell said. “We’re going to have to be prepared and we want to try and get some revenge on our part for sure.”

“We learned a lot from last year,” Snodgrass said. “We just have to not get down on ourselves and just play our game like we know how. You can’t be stuck in your own head the whole game.”

Bell leads things up front for the Rangers offense while Snodgrass is a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball. Having players who’ve been in these kinds of situations before give Purser assurance that his team can get the job done Friday night against the Hawks.

“Those guys are good leaders on our football team and are always steady,” Purser said. “Kids like Ryan and Christian have played in a lot of football games over the years and they know the challenges of 105 degrees in August to freezing temperatures in December.

“The chemistry we have on this team is some of the best I’ve seen as a coach and this group has that dynamic of counting on and trusting each other and that really pays off.”