COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College comes through with two clean sweeps

The Odessa College volleyball team bounced back in a big way Friday, sweeping both Gadsden State (Ala.) and Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship at the Hutchinson Sports Center.

The Lady Wranglers (33-2) defeated the Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12 in the first match. Carol Santana led the way with nine kills and 10 digs in the first match. Summer Ah Choy added 16 assists as well.

Odessa College turned around and defeated Indian Hills, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22, in the afternoon session. Emery Judkins led the way with eight kills in that match.

The Lady Wranglers wrap up the season in the ninth place match against New Mexico Military Institute at 10 a.m. Saturday.