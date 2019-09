HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Monahans wins in four sets

MONAHANS The Monahans volleyball team defeated Denver City in four sets on Tuesday in a nondistrict contest.

The Lady Lobos dropped the first set 25-19 before winning the next three sets, winning a close battle in the second 28-26 and then taking the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20, respectively.

Taryn Griner had 16 kills to lead Monahans while Macy Watts had 15 digs and Alyssa Fuentes had three aces. Anevay Porras had 15 assists. Watts would also finish with 11 kills. Mendoza had seven kills.