HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Several Permian Basin athletes earn Class 4A all-state honors

Greenwood running back Trey Cross and offensive lineman Jayden Kitchens earned first-team honors on the AP Class 4A All-State team released Tuesday.

Kitchens and Cross were integral parts in helping the Rangers reach the Class 4A Division II state semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Teammate Tyson Thompson was a second-team selection on the offensive line, along with lineman Jesus Lopez of Andrews and punter Dago Esquivel of Seminole. Lopez also earned all-state honorable mention as a defensive lineman.

A total of 13 Permian Basin players earned all-state honorable mention. Andrews had three other honorees: quarterback Brett Leach, wide receiver Markeese Lawrence and defensive lineman Kaden Collins. Greenwood defensive linemen Connor McDonald and Jantzen Baker, wide receiver Brody Ray and linebacker Michael Gutierrez made the team as well.

Pecos had two players represented on the all-state team with running back Armando Granado and offensive lineman Hayden Hopkins. Seminole had three recognized as honorable mention with linebacker Dylan Stokes, offensive lineman Jaxon Washington and defensive lineman Martin Klassen.