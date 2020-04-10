  • April 10, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 11 memories

LOOKING BACK: April 11 memories

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 3:00 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 >> 1962: On this date, the Ector High baseball team brushed aside Pecos, 7-1, in a District 2-3A contest on the road. Preasley Cooper held Pecos to only one hit (a home run) to keep the Eagles in a good position in the district-title race. … The Odessa High baseball team posted an 11-4 win over Permian to create a three-way tie at the top of the District 2-4A baseball standings. The victory helped the Bronchos keep pace with San Angelo Central and Midland Lee. … Midland Lee posted a 7-2 victory over Midland High in a District 2-4A contest.

>> 1974: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams were getting ready to open the second half of the District 5-4A baseball race. The Bronchos were set to face Midland Lee, while the Panthers were getting ready to face Midland High.

>> 1986: Area track and field teams prepared for the District 4-5A competition with the Tall City Relays at Memorial Stadium in Midland before the championship portion of the season could start. The Odessa High and Permian football teams released their football schedules with both teams playing an unusual nine-game schedule. Because of Big Spring’s drop from Class 5A, Odessa High and Permian were to play three nonleague games and only six district contests. … The UTPB tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the New Mexico State Invitational tournament with a 5-4 win over Utah in Las Cruces, N.M.

>> 2002: Odessa College basketball player Janavor Weatherspoon signed to continue his career with Oklahoma State. … Permian head tennis coach Pat Wikse was preparing to coach his final District 4-5A tournament. … The Odessa High girls track and field team was preparing to try and defend its district crown. … The boys area track teams also were preparing for their district title chases in San Angelo.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

