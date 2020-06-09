HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL loosens restrictions on summer workout programs

The UIL announced Tuesday that it was adjusting some of its restrictions after summer strength and condition programs were allowed to begin Monday.

The most immediate change is that the 20-to-1 student-to-staff ratio was removed.

Other notable changes that were approved to take affect June 22 include indoor workouts can be conducted with 50 percent capacity and the size of workout groups can be increased from no larger than 15 student for indoor workouts and 25 for outdoor workouts.

The previous limits on the group sizes were 10 and 15 students, respectively.

Disinfecting equipment has also been downgraded from a requirement to a strong suggestion. Other restrictions including no access to locker rooms are still in place.