  • May 4, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 5 memories

LOOKING BACK: May 5 memories

Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 3:22 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1963: The Odessa College golf team came away with both individual and team honors at the Western Conference Championships in Roswell, N.M. The Wranglers finished first, second, third and fourth individually, with Leon Anderson earning medalist honors at 278. … The Permian baseball team used a strong pitching performance from Richard Duzan in a 2-1 victory against Abilene Cooper in a District 2-4A contest.

>> 1979: The Ector High girls track and field team came up short for the Class 3A state title after the sprint relay team failed the get the baton around on the final exchange. … The Kermit girls golf team won the Class 2A state championship at the Jimmy Clay Municipal Golf Course in Austin. Kermit won the championship by 26 strokes over Kenedy. Kermit finished with a score of 823 after leading the first day with 416. … The Fort Stockton girls golf team finished sixth at the Class 3A state championships in Austin, posting a score of 875.

>> 1996: The Odessa College baseball team locked up the second seed in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference with a split against Frank Phillips College in a doubleheader in Borger. The Wranglers lost the first game, 7-0, but rebounded for a 4-2 win in the second game in regular-season finale. … The Midland Angels were dealt a 5-1 loss by the San Antonio Missions in Texas League action. Los Angeles Dodgers’ right-hander Ramon Martinez, in San Antonio for a rehab assignment, started for the Missions and went two innings without giving up a hit.

>> 2002: The Permian baseball team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 13-6 loss to Lubbock Monterey in a bi-district game at First American Bank Ball Park in Midland. The Panthers finished the season with a 19-9 record.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

