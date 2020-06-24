LOOKING BACK: June 25 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1958: Mike Souchak was one of five touring professionals to indicate he would play in the Odessa Pro-Am taking place in July. Souchak boasted the best money-winning record of the five prior to the current campaign. Souchak was in his sixth year as a professional. During the five previous seasons, he averaged slightly more than $15,000 per year in official PGA money. It was his first appearance in the Odessa event, now in its 10th year. He was scheduled to team with Midland oilman Eddie Chiles for the four-day, 72-hole classic. … Art Nelson of Atlanta, Ga., and Germany’s Zorro fought to a draw at Ector County Coliseum in the main event of promoter Pat O’Dowdy’s weekly professional wrestling matches.

>> 1970: Rains came and washed out the well-laid plans for the Odessa Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. The hardest hit event was the women’s doubles where not a single scheduled match was able to get completed. … Odessa College golfers won two of three matches in the women’s intercollegiate golf tournament in El Cajon, Calif. Debbie Rhodes lost her first match to Connie Diaseki of St. Mary’s of the Woods before defeating Arizona State’s Nancy Revere in the consolation bracket. … Odessa High graduate Randall Ferguson signed a letter of intent to play football at Northwood Institute of Dallas.

>> 1983: Charlie (Tuffy) Hostetter improved to 11-0 in his career with a fifth-round technical knockout of Donnie Franklin at Ector County Coliseum.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels were dealt a 3-2 loss by the host El Paso Diablos in Texas League action. For the second night in a row, the Angels carried a 2-0 lead into the late innings only to watch the Diablos pull off the comeback.