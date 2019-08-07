COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Rankin Red Devils

RANKIN The 2018 season was a bit of a whirlwind for Rankin head coach Garret Avalos.

After being named the top man in charge of the high school team, he said that he had a lot to learn in his first year at the helm.

That year has come and gone and Avalos is starting to become more comfortable in his role.

“One of the best ways to learn is to get in there and do it,” he said Monday before the start of his team’s first practice. “I definitely learned a lot getting thrown into the fire but I was definitely at a different point at this time last year.”

There were a number of things that Avalos said he had adjust to, with more administrative responsibilities at the top of the list.

During the offseason, however, he was able to get a better understanding of his position thanks to former Rankin assistant coach Jerry Burkhart.

Burkhart, who has since returned to Richland Springs as head coach, gave Avalos a different perspective on managing a program even though he was on staff for only a short time.

“It was nice to be able to pick his brain on offense and defense and learn some nuances of the game,” he said. “I think that’s going to help us a lot this year.”

The Red Devils enter the 2019 season looking to build off some success from a year ago after finishing 6-4 and earning a playoff spot before being eliminated in the bi-district round by eventual state semifinalist Garden City.

Rankin will have another difficult slate to compete against this year with Garden City again on the schedule, along with Buena Vista, Sterling City and district opponent Balmorhea being among the teams set to square off against the Red Devils.

But Avalos says that playing that good competition proved to be a valuable experience for his team.

“It’s crazy to think how many good six-man programs we have out here in West Texas,” Avalos said. “Whether it’s Balmorhea, Garden City, Sterling City and Borden County, they are all big names.

“If you stay healthy and are able to make the playoffs, you’re going to meet some good teams early.”

Avalos says he has more than 30 players that will suit up for the Red Devils this season and those numbers will provide depth.

Senior Titan Quigg takes over at quarterback and is among those expected to take on a greater leadership role on the team. Junior receiver/defensive back De’Shon Goodley will provide some athleticism after playing on the junior varsity a team a year ago due to transfer rules.

Juniors Hayden Loftin, Justin Rodriguez, and Ben Rios are also among the top returners expected to take on larger roles for the Red Devils on both sides of the ball. Avalos says that the success of his team will lean heavily on how well the upperclassmen step up.

“The junior and senior group was my first group when I got here as the head coach of the junior high team so I’ve been with them for quite a while,” Avalos said. “They know the expectations and how we operate but we’re to a point that they’re able to get a lot of things done.

That familiarity helps bring stability to the program which is something that Avalos wants to continue to build.

Having the entire coaching staff return from a year ago is another of the steps to help achieve that goal.

“Things are a lot more organized this year than last year,” Avalos said. “Having our entire staff back is important for us and for our kids to have that as well.”

The Red Devils open the 2019 season on the road against the Bastrop Tribe Warriors as part of the Garden City Shootout on Aug. 31.

There are a lot of areas that Avalos wants to see his team improve on before his team gets to that first game but he’s already impressed with the energy the players bring as the start of a new season approaches.

“They’re pretty excited,” said Avalos of his team. “We had a player meeting Sunday and the kids were texting me all day afterwards saying how fired up they were.

“That definitely gives you a little peace of mind coming in. Hopefully, we can get to a point where we can be player-led and I think we are excited and ready to go for that.”

