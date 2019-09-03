HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Notebook for Sept. 3

There weren’t a lot of good feelings the Permian football team took away from its season-opening loss at DeSoto, but sophomore running back Malachi Medlock provided one of the few bright spots on the evening.

Making his varsity debut, Medlock carried the ball 19 times for 140 yards against the Eagles.

He didn’t get in the end zone, but his effort didn’t go unnoticed by Permian head coach Jeff Ellison.

“He played really well,” Ellison said of Medlock. “He was a sophomore running back who was making his first varsity start. He had over a hundred yards of rushing.

“He did a good job. He had a long ways to go. A lot of our guys do. But that was a positive for our team.”

The Panthers (0-1) now have to turn their focus on correcting mistakes Ellison feels played a part in the outcome of the opener.

“We need to do a better job of not turning the ball over,” Ellison said. “We have to eliminate penalties. We had a lot of penalties on Friday night.

“That’s not a good excuse. We had a lot of kids who were making their first varsity start so there were probably some nerves there but there are no more first weeks. We have to do better. We have to coach them up.”

>> COMMUNITIES HURTING: Both Odessa and El Paso are coming off recent tragedies this past month.

A shooting on Saturday in Odessa claimed the lives of seven people while 25 others were injured.

A similar incident happened on Aug. 3 in where 22 people were killed.

“We talked about it as a staff the other day and we addressed it,” Ellison said. “It’s sad that we have to address it. Our hearts go out to all the families affected by it. We have guys on the team who knew some of the victims so everybody’s aware in dealing with it.

“We’re going to do whatever we need to do for those players. Our thoughts go out to everyone involved, not just Odessa but all of West Texas. This is a great community. A proud community and there’s no doubt that we’ll be ok. This will take time like tragedies do but we’ll be thinking about those families.”

>> FIRST HOME GAME: Permian will get a chance to recover when it plays its home opener El Paso Franklin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

For Ellison, the excuses from last week won’t apply this week as the Panthers enter week two of the season.

“Well, this is our first home game at Ratliff for this season,” Ellison said. “We’re excited to be home. Our fans and kids are excited.

“We need to correct some mistakes from last week. We saw a lot of mistakes that were made in last week’s game. We’ve got to do a great job of correcting those mistakes this week and play a good football team.”

>> SHORTENED WEEK: Playing games on Thursday night are nothing new to the Panthers, but this is the only one this season.

With less than a week between games for the Panthers, the team has had to deal with changes in the practice schedule this week.

“It just hurries everything up,” Ellison said. “You have one less day to prepare. We practiced on Monday morning.

“We’ll have a (pad practice on Tuesday and then we’ll get ready for Thursday’s game on Wednesday.”

>> EL PASO FRANKLIN: While the Panthers are coming off a season-starting loss, the Cougars (1-0) defeated Cleveland (N.M.), 36-13, last week.

“They’re a good football team,” Ellison said. “They have two good outside receivers and they have a good quarterback. We played against him last year.

“Defensively, they have a good outside linebacker who’s a really good football player. They have some size up front. They have speed and run fast on defense. They’re a good football team.”

Last year, the Panthers defeated Franklin 43-27 last year in El Paso.

>> SUBVARSITY: The Permian JV Black defeated Midland Lee 42-21 while JV White lost to Midland Lee 21-6 on Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Permian Freshman Black defeated Midland Lee 22-14 on Thursday at Dodson Memorial Stadium in Midland while the Freshman White defeated Midland Lee 14-6.

