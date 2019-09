HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: OHS struggles at Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High tennis team suffered its first setback in District 2-6A play, falling 17-2 to Wolfforth Frenship Saturday morning at the school.

The two points from the Bronchos came in girls singles after Jackelyn Rodriguez defeated Kenlea Frederick (6-1, 6-3) and Alexis Lampton defeated Sydney Norman (6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-2).

The Tigers won the remaining matches including sweeps in doubles and boys singles play along with a victory in mixed doubles.

Odessa High continues district play with a home match against Midland High starting at 4 today at the Ratliff Tennis Center.