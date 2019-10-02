  • October 2, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Clarendon College

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Clarendon College

Box Score

Odessa College def. Clarendon College

25-10, 25-20, 25-14

At OC Sports Center

Kills — Clarendon College: Cora Pyse 4, Tamera Davis 6, Rebecca Allana 10, Madison Williamson 5. Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 3, Emery Judkins 10, Carol Santana 4, Luisa Dos Santos 11, Marina De La Ro 1, Lyric Love 7, Faith Sanchez 1, Maria Rodrigues 5, Lexi Parrish 8.

Blocks — Clarendon College: None. Odessa College: Savannah Marenco .5, Emery Judkins 1, Luisa Dos Santos .5, Lyric Love 3.5, Maria Rdrigues .5.

Assists — Clarendon College: Christen Gonzalez 12, Yadenis Marzan 10, Angelica Esparza 2. Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 24, Carol Santana 2, Luisa Dos Santos 1, Marina De La R 16, Faith Sanchez 4.

Digs — Clarendon College: AJ Peterson 6, Cora Pyse 1, Angelica Esparza 2, Christen Gonzalez 7, Anahi Cordero 8, Yadenis Marzan 6, Ebony Dykes 1, Tamera Davis 1, Rebecca Allana 8, Madison Williamson 2, Anna Phillips 1. Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 14, Savannah Marenco 6, Carol Santana 3, Marina De La Ro 8, Lyric Love 2, Vanessa Colling 2, Faith Sanchez 17, Maria Rodgrigues 2.

Aces — Clarendon College: AJ Peterson 1, Anahi Cordero 1. Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Savannah Marenco 2, Carol Santana 1, Vanessa Colling 1.

Records

Clarendon College: 8-12, 2-3. Odessa College: 20-1, 3-1.

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 8:56 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team used a strong showing in the first and third sets to complete a 3-0 victory over Clarendon College on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center.

Playing in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference match, the Lady Wranglers (20-1 overall, 3-1 in conference) won 25-10, 25-20, 25-14 against the Bulldogs (8-12, 2-3).

“A win is always good, especially at home,” Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray said. “Our first and third sets were pretty good. But for us, we have to do a better job of eliminating mistakes in the second set. It’s starting to become a habit that I don’t like.”

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers in kills with 11, while Emery Judkins had 10 and Lexi Parrish finished with eight.

Clarendon College’s Rebecca Allana had 10 kills to lead her team, while Davis Tamera had six and Madison Williamson had five.

The Lady Wranglers began the night on a promising note, going on an 8-0 run before Clarendon College could finally get on the board.

Two quick points by Clarendon College narrowed the margin to only 11-3 before the Lady Wranglers responded with a kill on the next play.

A kill by Clarendon College’s Madison Williamson made it 16-5.

Carol Santana’s kill was the Lady Wranglers’ response on the next point to keep up Odessa College’s strong start.

The Lady Wranglers continued their strong run and finished the first set with a 25-10 win.

Clarendon College began the second set the opposite of how they started the first, by going on a 6-2 run early on.

“Coming into this game, we knew that Odessa College was a strong team and that we had to play our best to win,” Clarendon College head coach Melvin Balogh said. “We started off the match with a new lineup, but we had to change it. There were a couple of things that didn’t work in the first set that was because of our lineup, multiplied by Odessa College’s quality.”

The Lady Wranglers then responded with a 4-2 run to close the gap to two.

Odessa College managed to tie it up at 11-11 before a serve error on the Lady Wranglers put Clarendon College ahead on the next play.

A kill by Emery Judkins gave Odessa College a 14-13 lead.

Both teams continued to keep it close during the second set as the two sides traded the lead.

After failing to keep the ball in bounds, the Lady Wranglers took a 20-18 lead.

A serve error brought the Lady Wranglers to a 22-20 advantage.

Odessa College capitalized on the late momentum to clinch the second set and take a 2-0 lead.

“We’ve always been good at fighting this year,” Gray said. “Sometimes it happens early and sometimes it happens late, but this team can fight. We have to stop putting ourselves in a position to where we have to fight back because we committed way too many errors and we put ourselves in a position to where we had to fight back and win the second set.”

A kill by Lyric Love gave the Lady Wranglers an early 5-3 lead in the third set.

An error against the Bulldogs brought the Lady Wranglers to a 15-10 lead.

Odessa College continued to build on its lead and took a 21-14 advantage before going on to finish the night with the sweep.

“We made some adjustments in the second set and did what we do well at and that’s hitting the ball well and not making errors on our side,” Balogh said. “The third set, we couldn’t finish it strong and if we’re going to win, we have to do that. We made too many mistakes.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 8:56 pm.

