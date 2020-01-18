GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Late goal gives OHS a 2-2 draw

A late goal by Odessa high’s Cassandra Ramirez gave the Lady Bronchos a 2-2 draw against San Angelo Central on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Trailing by a goal for most of the second half, Ramirez’s score, which was her second of the game, managed to save the hosts as Odessa High moved to 3-3-1 for the season.

“I think that San Angelo Cemtral is a very good team,” Odessa High girls coach Cecilia Keller said. “Benjamin Henry always has them ready to play and disciplined. I think that we put ourselves in some good situations. We also did a better job of cutting off some options. We were allowing them to get past us at times. But I think we showed a lot of character from our girls.”

San Angelo Central (3-3-2) had goals by Angel Alvarado and Avery Handy in the first half.

“I always love coming to here and playing the West Texas sides,” San Angelo Central coach Benjamin Henry said. “Coach Keller always has her teams ready to play and you know that it’s always going to be a good test because we’re going to learn a lot out of it.”

After staving off a few attacks by San Angelo Central, the Lady Bronchos managed to strike first with a fifth minute goal by Ramirez to give the hosts an early advantage.

But it didn’t take the Lady Bobcats long to respond.

San Angelo Central soon equalized with a goal by Alvarado with 26 minutes left in the first half to equalize.

The Lady Bobcats continued to control possession for much of the first half. A shot by Aubrey Gonzales nearly put the visitors in front, but went just wide right of the target.

It wasn’t long until San Angelo Central took the lead when Handy found the back of the net with 22 minutes left in the first half.

The Lady Bronchos started to calm down late in the first half and in the final minutes before halftime, gave the Lady Bobcats a few close calls but San Angelo Central managed to hold off Odessa High at the break.

Odessa High had a few chances in the second half and the Lady Bronchos had a corner kick come and go with a header that was saved by San Angelo Central’s Sydney Herbert.