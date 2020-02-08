GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Permian battle to scoreless draw

There was no shortage of chances for both the Odessa High and Permian girls soccer teams Friday.

In the end, however, neither side found the back of the net and the crosstown rivals settled for a 0-0 draw in their District 2-6A opening match at Ratliff Stadium.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve played Permian,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “It’s always a great matchup. Coach Chad (Peterson) always does a great job with his players and always has them disciplined. They do a great job of creating opportunities and we made some big saves in the back that led to some of our opportunities.

The Lady Bronchos moved to 9-3-2 overall, 0-0-1 in 2-6A while the Lady Panthers now sit at 12-3-2, 0-0-1.

“It’s frustrating on both sides,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “We had a lot of chances and so did they. There were a lot of shots that hit the goal post. That’s just one of those things.”

One of the first early chances came in the 12th minute from Permian’s Nyxalee Munoz, who fired a shot on goal before Odessa High goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia made the save.

After a few more Permian opportunities on goal, the Lady Bronchos started to control possession a little bit more and with 25 minutes remaining in the half, Odessa High nearly broke through when Maya Sanchez’s shot was saved by Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez.

The Lady Panthers got two more good looks at goal later in the half from Munoz and Ailene Castillo but it was nothing doing for either side after the first 40 minutes.

The Lady Bronchos earned back-to-back corner kicks early in the second half but Odessa High was unable to come away with the breakthrough on either attempt as Yareli Barrera’s shot went over the bar on the second attempt.

Cassandra Ramirez had an opportunity come and go as her shot went over the bar for a goal kick with 30 minutes left in the game.

Permian, which saw very limited scoring chances to start the second half, began to find its rhythm as a shot on goal by Castillo and a free kick from Jaden Sosa both went wide and a Kelcie Fuentes shot was denied by Garcia.

The Lady Bronchos nearly broke through in the last 12 minutes of the match when a shot from Barrera went wide and a strike from Summer Ray went off the post.