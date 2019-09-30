  • September 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink stands firm as No. 3 team in Class 2A

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink stands firm as No. 3 team in Class 2A

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 7:17 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Wink volleyball team is staking its claim as one of the top teams in the state.

The Lady Cats (28-5 overall, 6-0 District 2-2A) remained at No. 3 in Class 2A in the latest poll released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

 Wink swept McCamey and Fort Davis in its two matches last week and the Lady Cats have not dropped a set since Sept. 3 in a match against Class 4A Andrews.

The Lady Cats are off Tuesday before hosting Grandfalls-Royalty at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

