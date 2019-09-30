HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink stands firm as No. 3 team in Class 2A

The Wink volleyball team is staking its claim as one of the top teams in the state.

The Lady Cats (28-5 overall, 6-0 District 2-2A) remained at No. 3 in Class 2A in the latest poll released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Wink swept McCamey and Fort Davis in its two matches last week and the Lady Cats have not dropped a set since Sept. 3 in a match against Class 4A Andrews.

The Lady Cats are off Tuesday before hosting Grandfalls-Royalty at 1 p.m. Saturday.