  • May 29, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 30 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: Seminole’s Garland Lasater edged Lubbock’s Jimmy Stewart on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Gaines County Invitational Golf Tournament. Both had fired 105 for the 27-hole tournament, but Lasater won with a birdie on the second extra hole. Post’s Charles Hopkins took third. … 66 teams were officially registered in the Odessa Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

>> 1973: The Pecos baseball team attempted to gain a spot in the state tournament with a quarterfinal playoff against Lamesa in a best-of-three series. The series opener was scheduled for Lamesa before shifting to Pecos for Game 2. … The Quarter Century Partnership was set to hold its 10th running at Odessa Country Club with 248 golfers slated to compete in the three-day event. … Rain continued to postpone the Indianapolis 500 as the race was pushed back for a third straight day.

>> 1983: Odessa’s Mike Husband was getting ready to take part in the National Fencing Tournament in San Francisco, Calif. Husband and three Midland competitors, Vanita Sandefer, Orlando Temple and Robert Walter, were members of the LaBelle Fencing Club and won the Texas Plains Division tournament to qualify for nationals. … Shreveport defeated Midland 13-11 in Texas League action.

>> 1998: The Kermit high school baseball team eliminated Brownfield from the playoffs with a 7-4 victory in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals in Seminole. Kermit clinched the best-of-three series in Game 3 after the Yellow Jackets split a doubleheader on the first day of the series. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the regional semifinals to face Abilene Wylie. … The Midland Angels pulled off a 10-9 win over San Antonio.

