LOOKING BACK: May 29 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: The Permian baseball team won its bi-district playoff game, 4-1, against El Paso Jefferson at El Paso’s Dudley Field. … Four Permian baseball players were placed on the All-District 2-4A team, led by Roger McComas’ earning Most Valuable Player honors. Head coach Johnny Crouch, who was in his first season with the Panthers, was named Coach of the Year. Mike Campbell, Charles Lacy and Kenneth Balthrop joined McComas on the team.

>> 1976: The Pecos baseball team went up against Canyon in Game 2 of a bi-district series. The Eagles lost the first game of the best-of-three series in Canyon. … The Odessa High football team held its final scrimmage with the White team earning a 19-6 victory against the Red team at W.T. Barrett Stadium. … The Odessa College men’s tennis team was eyeing its second straight national crown in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Wranglers entered the day in second place with Midland College and one point behind Jefferson State (Ala.).

>> 1996: The San Antonio Missions, who arrived to Christensen Stadium 2.5 hours before game time due to the team bus crashing into a car on Interstate 10, defeated the Midland Angels 13-4 to begin a six-game homestand for the Angels. … Odessa High’s Tenille Johnson signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Odessa College.

>> 2005: The McCamey baseball team saw its playoff run remain alive after its Class 1A regional semifinal series with New Deal was pushed back a day because of rain. New Deal won Game 1 and held a 3-2 lead in the top of the second inning before play was halted. … The Roughnecks moved to 10-0 after a 60-19 victory against San Angelo at Ector County Coliseum. It was the first time that season that the Roughnecks hit the 60-point plateau.