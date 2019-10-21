HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian, Odessa High return to action

The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams return to action in District 2-6A play today.

The Lady Panthers (16-19 overall, 2-5 District 2-6A) host Midland Lee at 6 at the Permian Fieldhouse. The Lady Bronchos (12-21, 0-7) play at Midland High at the same time.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after getting swept Friday. Permian fell to Amarillo Tascosa, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17, while Odessa High lost to Midland Lee, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.

There are three matches left in the regular season and Permian is looking to stay in the mix with a win. Odessa High was eliminated from playoff contention Friday.