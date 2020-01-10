GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian open District 2-6A play

The Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams return to action tonight for the start of District 2-6A play.

The Lady Bronchos (12-10) host Midland High at the OHS Fieldhouse while the Lady Panthers (6-15) face Wolfforth Frenship at The Tiger Pit. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight.

Odessa High is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Abilene Cooper and Seminole.

The Lady Panthers are returning to the court for the first time since defeating Sweetwater Jan. 3 at the Permian Fieldhouse.