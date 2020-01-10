  • January 10, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian open District 2-6A play - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian open District 2-6A play

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 9:45 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian open District 2-6A play OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams return to action tonight for the start of District 2-6A play.

The Lady Bronchos (12-10) host Midland High at the OHS Fieldhouse while the Lady Panthers (6-15) face Wolfforth Frenship at The Tiger Pit. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight.

Odessa High is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Abilene Cooper and Seminole.

The Lady Panthers are returning to the court for the first time since defeating Sweetwater Jan. 3 at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, January 9, 2020 9:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 31°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]