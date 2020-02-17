Odessa College logo
Western Texas College 84, Odessa College 70
ODESSA COLLEGE (14-12, 7-6)
Tavon Jones 7-9 3-5 18, Tauriawn Knight 1-6 2-2 5, Isaiah Turner 1-5 6-8 9, Mam Ayuel 3-4 3-4 10, Nate Lemons 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Kasperzyk 3-10 4-4 12, Jayscon Bereal 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas Capalbo 1-2 0-0 2, Victor Rosario 0-2 2-2 2, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 3-10 0-0 6, David Ward 1-4 1-2 4, Azubuike Nwankwo 0-0 0-0 0.. Totals 21-58 21-27 70.
WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (19-8, 6-7)
CJ Smith 8-14 4-8 25, Darius Mickens 5-7 6-6 18, Steven Allison 0-2 0-1 0, Tafari Simms 7-11 4-5 19, Ben Smith 3-11 1-3 7, Donovan Reagan 0-3 1-2 1, Leland Kirkendoll 0-4 2-2 2, Carson Hammond 1-3 0-0 3, Uzo Dibiamaka 0-1 0-0 0, Jaylen O’Conner 3-4 0-0 9, Arseniy Semenov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-27 84.
Halftime — Western Texas College 45, Odessa College 35. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-28 (Jones 1-2, Knight 1-5, Turner 1-4, Ayuel 1-1, Kasperzyk 2-6, Bereal 0-3, Capalbo 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Ward 1-4), Western Texas College 12-29 (Smith 5-9, Mickens 2-3, Allison 0-1, Simms 1-4, Smith 0-3, Kirkendoll 0-2, Hammond 1-3, Dibiamaka 0-1, O’Conner 3-3. Total fouls — Odessa College 23, Western Texas College 16. Fouled out — Odessa College (Diedhiou). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 44 (Diedhiou 12), Western Texas College 32 (Simms 8, Mickens 8). Assists — Odessa College 7 (Turner 2, Kasperzyk 2, Ward 2), Western Texas College 17 (Smith 4).
Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 10:06 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Westerners
SNYDER The Odessa College men’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak come to an end as the Wranglers were dealt an 84-70 loss to Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Association action at The Coliseum Monday.
Odessa College (14-12 overall, 7-6 WJCAC) trailed 45-35 at the half and couldn’t make up enough ground in the second half, losing to the Westerners (19-8, 6-7) for the second time this season.
Tavon Jones led the Wranglers with a team-high 18 points on the night. Teammates Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Mam Ayuel had 10.
CJ Smith finished with a game-high 25 points for Western Texas College. Tafari Simms had 19 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks for the Westerners while Darius Mickens scored 18 and added eight rebounds and four steals.
