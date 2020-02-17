  • February 17, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Westerners - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Westerners

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

Western Texas College 84, Odessa College 70

ODESSA COLLEGE (14-12, 7-6)

Tavon Jones 7-9 3-5 18, Tauriawn Knight 1-6 2-2 5, Isaiah Turner 1-5 6-8 9, Mam Ayuel 3-4 3-4 10, Nate Lemons 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Kasperzyk 3-10 4-4 12, Jayscon Bereal 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas Capalbo 1-2 0-0 2, Victor Rosario 0-2 2-2 2, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 3-10 0-0 6, David Ward 1-4 1-2 4, Azubuike Nwankwo 0-0 0-0 0.. Totals 21-58 21-27 70.

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (19-8, 6-7)

CJ Smith 8-14 4-8 25, Darius Mickens 5-7 6-6 18, Steven Allison 0-2 0-1 0, Tafari Simms 7-11 4-5 19, Ben Smith 3-11 1-3 7, Donovan Reagan 0-3 1-2 1, Leland Kirkendoll 0-4 2-2 2, Carson Hammond 1-3 0-0 3, Uzo Dibiamaka 0-1 0-0 0, Jaylen O’Conner 3-4 0-0 9, Arseniy Semenov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-27 84.

Halftime — Western Texas College 45, Odessa College 35. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-28 (Jones 1-2, Knight 1-5, Turner 1-4, Ayuel 1-1, Kasperzyk 2-6, Bereal 0-3, Capalbo 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Ward 1-4), Western Texas College 12-29 (Smith 5-9, Mickens 2-3, Allison 0-1, Simms 1-4, Smith 0-3, Kirkendoll 0-2, Hammond 1-3, Dibiamaka 0-1, O’Conner 3-3. Total fouls — Odessa College 23, Western Texas College 16. Fouled out — Odessa College (Diedhiou). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 44 (Diedhiou 12), Western Texas College 32 (Simms 8, Mickens 8). Assists — Odessa College 7 (Turner 2, Kasperzyk 2, Ward 2), Western Texas College 17 (Smith 4).

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 10:06 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Westerners OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SNYDER The Odessa College men’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak come to an end as the Wranglers were dealt an 84-70 loss to Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Association action at The Coliseum Monday.

Odessa College (14-12 overall, 7-6 WJCAC) trailed 45-35 at the half and couldn’t make up enough ground in the second half, losing to the Westerners (19-8, 6-7) for the second time this season.

Tavon Jones led the Wranglers with a team-high 18 points on the night. Teammates Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Mam Ayuel had 10.

CJ Smith finished with a game-high 25 points for Western Texas College. Tafari Simms had 19 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks for the Westerners while Darius Mickens scored 18 and added eight rebounds and four steals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Monday, February 17, 2020 10:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: SE at 3mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 35°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 46°/Low 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]