COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Westerners

SNYDER The Odessa College men’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak come to an end as the Wranglers were dealt an 84-70 loss to Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Association action at The Coliseum Monday.

Odessa College (14-12 overall, 7-6 WJCAC) trailed 45-35 at the half and couldn’t make up enough ground in the second half, losing to the Westerners (19-8, 6-7) for the second time this season.

Tavon Jones led the Wranglers with a team-high 18 points on the night. Teammates Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Mam Ayuel had 10.

CJ Smith finished with a game-high 25 points for Western Texas College. Tafari Simms had 19 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks for the Westerners while Darius Mickens scored 18 and added eight rebounds and four steals.