HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 22 Permian Basin Playoff Capsules

ANDREWS MUSTANGS VS. PAMPA HARVESTERS

Class 4A Division I Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Greyhound Stadium, Portales, N.M.

>> Head coaches: Ralph Mason (Andrews); Greg Poynor (Pampa).

>> Districts: Andrews (District 2); Pampa (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: Andrews (10-1); Pampa (9-2).

>> Next Opponent: Clint-Springtown winner.

>> Last Week: Andrews def. San Elizario, 63-14; Pampa def. Gainesville, 56-28.

>> All-time playoff record: Andrews (29-35-1); Pampa (21-26-2).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Andrews (2018); Pampa (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Andrews (Quarterfinals); Pampa (State Semifinals, 1996).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 5 (Pampa leads 4-1).

>> Andrews Leaders: QB Brett Leach (242-of-383 passing, 3,330 yards, 41 touchdowns), RB Esau Flores (90 carries, 475 yards, seven TDs), WR Markeese Lawrence (58 receptions, 933 yards, 17 touchdowns).

>> Pampa Leaders: QB Tucker Birdwell (222-of-366 passing, 3,373 yards, 32 touchdowns), Cornelius Landers (152 carries, 914 yards, 10 touchdowns), WR Joey Hill (68 receptions, 1,159 yards, 15 touchdowns), WR Kevin Sanchez (52 receptions, 1,084 yards, 9 touchdowns).

>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews).

>> Notes: The mantra of “use the run to set up the pass” never was more correct than when looking at these two programs. … The starting quarterbacks have combined to complete 466 of 749 passes for 7,103 yards and 73 touchdowns. … The football will be in the air tonight. … That said, both teams have solid running games that will keep defenses honest. … Andrews has rushed for 1,722 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 13 different players carrying the football this season. … Pampa has gained 1,224 yards on the ground, with 19 touchdowns. … The difference may come down to the players on the outside as the Harvesters have a pair of wide receivers with more than 1,000 receiving yards, while the Mustangs can counter with just one.

GREENWOOD RANGERS VS. AUBREY CHAPARRALS

Class 4A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium, Clyde.

>> Head coaches: Rusty Purser (Greenwood); Keith Ivy (Aubrey).

>> Districts: Greenwood (District 1); Aubrey (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: Greenwood (11-0); Aubrey (5-6).

>> Next Opponent: Lubbock Estacado-Graham winner.

>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Perryton, 49-7; Aubrey def. Godley, 56-42.

>> All-time playoff record: Greenwood (22-22); Aubrey (9-11).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Greenwood (2018); Aubrey (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Greenwood (State runner up, 2002); Aubrey (Regional).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Greenwood Leaders: QB Weston Wilber (90-of-164 passing, 1,975 yards, 34 touchdowns), RB Trey Cross (171 carries, 2,076 yards, 24 touchdowns), WR Brody Ray (40 receptions, 853 yards, 17 touchdowns).

>> Aubrey Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com

>> Notes: Aubrey used a quick start last week to get past Godley, scoring 28 first-half points and then matching its opponent in the second half. … Aubrey has scored 340 points this season, while allowing 338. … Greenwood has been an offensive juggernaut all season, scoring 543 points (49.3 points per game). … Junior running back Trey Cross is a threat to go the distance each time he touches the football as multiple opponents have found out this season. … Wilber has done everything that first-year coach Rusty Purser has asked of him, and then some, as he’s balanced the Rangers’ attack with his arm, having been intercepted just three times through 11 games.

PECOS EAGLES VS. GLEN ROSE TIGERS

Class 4A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium, Abilene Wylie H.S., Abilene.

>> Head coaches: Chad Olson (Pecos); Cliff Watkins (Glen Rose).

>> Districts: Pecos (District 1); Glen Rose (District 4).

>> 2019 Records: Pecos (7-4); Glen Rose (6-5).

>> Next Opponent: Iowa Park-Dalhart winner.

>> Last Week: Pecos def. Levelland, 45-0; Glen Rose def. Bridgeport, 56-14.

>> All-time playoff record: Pecos (5-14); Glen Rose (16-25).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Pecos (2018); Glen Rose (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Pecos (State Semifinals, 1975); Glen Rose (Quarterfinals, 2018).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Pecos Leaders: RB Armando Granado (292 carries, 1,650 yards, 18 touchdowns), RB Ezekiel Saldana (76-901-10), RB Abel Velasquez (87-963-13).

>> Glen Rose Leaders: QB Austin Worthen (99-of-186 passing for 1,702 yards, 18 touchdowns; 152 carries, 910 yards, 13 touchdowns); RB Nicholas Rebolloso (67 carries, 527 yards, six touchdowns); WR Nathanial Ferguson (25 receptions, 482 yards, six touchdowns).

>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos).

>> Notes: The Eagles won their first playoff game since 1975, and just the fifth in program history, in dominating fashion last week. … Granado, Saldana and Velasquez have been at their best over the past five weeks, all victories, and Pecos will need another strong effort from the trio if it hopes to make the third round for just the second time. … The Tigers run through quarterback Austin Worthen, on the ground and through the air. … Pecos will need to take away one of the facets of Worthen’s game and make the Tigers one-dimensioinal.

CRANE GOLDEN CRANES VS. CISCO LOBOES

Class 3A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.

>> Head coaches: Jeff Cordell (Crane); Brett West (Cisco).

>> Districts: Crane (District 1); Cisco (District 4).

>> 2019 Records: Crane (9-2); Cisco (10-1).

>> Next Opponent: Canadian-Coahoma winner.

>> Last Week: Crane def. Idalou, 48-35; Cisco def. Spearman, 41-17.

>> All-time playoff record: Crane (37-32-3); Cisco (50-26-2)

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Crane (2018); Cisco (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Crane (State Semifinals, 1999); Cisco (State Champion, 2013).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 2 (Series tied 1-1).

>> Crane Leaders: QB Jaxon Willis (219-of-331 passing, 3,360 yards, 37 touchdowns; 83 carries, 351 yards, 11 touchdowns), RB Brandon Cerna (59 carries, 470 yards, 11 touchdowns; 57 receptions, 831 yards, 10 touchdowns); WB Major Martin (40 receptions, 739 yards, nine touchdowns).

>> Cisco Leaders: QB Gibson Herne (51-of-87 passing, 1,060 yards, 13 touchdowns’ 92 carries, 737 yards, 15 touchdowns); RB Stanley Callahan (112 carries, 1,175 yards, 15 touchdowns).

>> Broadcast: network1sports.com/station/katxnet.

>> Notes: Cisco quarterback Gibson Hearne has accounted for 1,797 total yards of offense. … The Loboes are going to play a physical brand of football and try to wear down the Golden Cranes’ defensively, while at the same time keeping the ball away from Crane’s high-flying offense. … Willis proved capable of handling playoff pressure last week against Idalou and that should only help the Golden Cranes’ offense. … Cerna leads the team in receiving yardage but Crane has four players with more than 600 yards receiving, giving Willis plenty of options on each play, while forcing opposing defensive coordinators to defend down the field from sideline to sideline.

VAN HORN EAGLES VS. GRUVER GREYHOUNDS

Class 2A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth.

>> Head coaches: Brock Tyrell (Van Horn); Terry Felderhoff (Gruver).

>> Districts: Van Horn (District 1); Gruver (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: Van Horn (6-5); Gruver (7-4).

>> Next Opponent: Stratford-McCamey winner.

>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Seagraves, 8-6; Gruver def. Tahoka, 44-41.

>> All-time playoff record: Van Horn (7-19-1); Gruver (16-20).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Van Horn (2018); Gruver (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Van Horn (Area, 2016); Gruver (State Runner-up, 2018).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Van Horn Leaders: QB Jermaine Corralez (46-of-103 passing, 825 yards, 12 touchdowns), RB Joshua Mendez (228 carries, 1,267 yards, seven touchdowns), RB Rudy Estrada (83-706-10), RB/WR Aaron Urias (81 carries, 636 yards, 11 touchdowns; 28 receptions, 507 yards, seven touchdowns).

>> Gruver Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: kxdjradio.com.

>> Notes: Van Horn has never advance past the area round and the Eagles face a very tall task against the Greyhounds, who lost in the state title game last season. …Gruver did have to hold on last week against Tahoka, jumping out to a 30-12 lead at halftime and then watching the Bulldogs score 29 points in the fourth quarter before falling short. … Van Horn’s Joshua Mendez has been the workhorse this season, but backfield mates Rudy Estrada and Aaron Urias are capable of going the distance as well each time they have the football.

BALMORHEA BEARS VS. BORDEN COUNTY COYOTES

Class 1A Division I Regional Semifinal

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field, Kermit.

>> Head coaches: Vance Jones (Balmorhea); Trey Richey (Borden County).

>> Districts: Balmorhea (District 7); Borden County (District 6).

>> 2019 Records: Balmorhea (10-1); Borden County (11-0).

>> Next Opponent: Rankin-Ropesville winner.

>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. Garden City, 52-28; Borden County def. Morton, 62-6.

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Balmorhea (2018); Borden Country (2018).

>> All-time playoff Appearances: Balmorhea (20); Borden County (31).

>> Deepest Advancement: Balmorhea (State Runner-up, 2016, 2017); Borden County (State Champion, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017).

>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/tx1afan; coyotecountryradio.com.

>> Notes: Balmorhea rebounded from its first loss of the season to easily handle Garden City in a bi-district play. … While the Bears, now ranked second in the state, were competing in the Class 1A Division II state championship games in 2016 and 2017, Borden County was winning the Division I title those same years. … Borden County, ranked seventh, has played for a state championship seven times.

GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS VS. JAYTON JAYBIRDS

Class 1A Division II Regional Semifinal

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City.

>> Head coaches: Joe Helms (Grandfalls-Royalty); Josh Stanaland (Jayton).

>> Districts: Grandfalls-Royalty (District 5); Jayton (District 7).

>> 2019 Records: Grandfalls-Royalty (10-1); Jayton (11-0).

>> Next Opponent: Throckmorton-Blackwell winner.

>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty def. Loraine, 77-32; Jayton def. Woodson, 50-0.

>> All-time playoff Appearances: Grandfalls-Royalty (17); Jayton (32).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Grandfalls-Royalty (2018); Jayton (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Grandfalls-Royalty (State Champion, 2013); Jayton (State Champion, 1984, 1985).

>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/texas1afan.

>> Notes: Sixmanfootball.com has the Cowboys ranked seventh in the state, regardless of division. Two of the teams ahead of them, Garden City and Sterling City, both lost their bi-district matchups last week. … Grandfalls-Royalty is averaging 63.3 points per game this season and allowing just 21. … No. 13 Jayton also has been able to find the end zone on a regular basis (57.3 ppg), but it’s the Jaybirds’ defense that has been equally as good, if not better. Jayton is surrendering just 8.6 points per game and has five shutouts, including last week’s bi-district triumph.