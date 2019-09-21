  • September 21, 2019

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:28 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB men’s soccer team fell short in its return to home contest against the Texas A&M International DustDevils 3-1 Saturday at Falcon Field.

The DustDevils took a 1-0 lead at the half thanks to a goal by Ruben Nielsen in the 31st minute.

David Martinez made it 2-0 with his second-half strike in the 54th minute.

Texas A&M International soon made it 3-0 on a goal by Elias Perales in the 56th minute.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute when the Falcons were finally able to get on the board when Salvador Vargas scored.

UTPB had 10 total shots with eight of them on target while Texas A&M International had 18 shots total and 12 of them on target.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:28 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
72°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: SW at 5mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 69°
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]