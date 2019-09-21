COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Texas A&M International

The UTPB men’s soccer team fell short in its return to home contest against the Texas A&M International DustDevils 3-1 Saturday at Falcon Field.

The DustDevils took a 1-0 lead at the half thanks to a goal by Ruben Nielsen in the 31st minute.

David Martinez made it 2-0 with his second-half strike in the 54th minute.

Texas A&M International soon made it 3-0 on a goal by Elias Perales in the 56th minute.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute when the Falcons were finally able to get on the board when Salvador Vargas scored.

UTPB had 10 total shots with eight of them on target while Texas A&M International had 18 shots total and 12 of them on target.