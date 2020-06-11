  • June 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 12 Memories

Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2020 6:40 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 12 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1966: The Permian baseball team captured third place at the Class 4A state baseball tournament with a 1-0 victory in 11 innings against Arlington Heights in Austin. Monte Van Stavern’s single past third base in the bottom of the 11th inning drove in Ricky McNurlen to hand the Panthers the win.  Pitcher Rodney Monahan scattered four hits and struck out 11 to pick up the win.

>> 1972: Crane head football coach and athletic director Arion Alexander resigned his position. Alexander assumed a new job as an assistant coach and school counselor at Jayton of District 5-B. He had replaced Jack Gothard as head coach at Crane one year earlier.

>> 1999: The Andrews baseball team made history by winning the Class 4A state championship. Playing at Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas in Austin, the Mustangs defeated No. 1-seeded Corpus Christi Calallen in the championship game. Andrews’ second baseman Gerald Bueno ended the game with a single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the first state championship for the Mustangs’ baseball program.

>> 2009: Odessa High softball coach Stephanie Graham resigned her spot after 11 years in charge of the program to take over a similar position at Mesquite High. Graham, who was a 1991 graduate of Odessa High, compiled a 264-139-3 record. In 2008, Graham led the team to the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in school history. … The Andrews baseball team saw its bid for a state title slow down as inclement weather forced the remainder of the Class 3A semifinal matchup to be postponed. Carthage led 2-1 in the top of the third inning before thunderstorms moved through the Austin area. … The Quarter Century Partnership began at Odessa Country Club as Dub Huckabee and Shawn Reeves finished the first round in front with an 8-under-par 64.

 

 

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

