UTPB 5-6, Arkansas-Fort Smith 4-7
GAME 1
UTPB 000 320 0 — 5 7 1
UAFS 100 111 0 — 4 7 2
Trever Berg. Trevor Johnson and Jonathan Bermundez, Cooper Van Kooten (5) and Dylan Hurt. W — Berg. L — Johnson. 2B — UTPB: Michael Clapperton, Nick Hernandez, Garrett Thornton. Arkansas-Fort Smith: Dylan Hurt 3B — Arkansas-Fort Smith: Baxter Mays. HR — UTPB: Devin Ferrari.
———
GAME 2
UTPB 020 400 000 — 6 7 2
UAFS 020 021 20x — 7 14 3
Tanner Rhodes, Clay Thompson (6), JD Martinez (7), Spencer Cofer (7) and Andrew Williams. Tyler Lindley. Cameron Highfill (4), Foster Pace (6). W — Pace. L — Thompson. 2B — UTPB: Andrew Williams, Arkansas Fort-Smith: Nolan Riley. HR — Arkansas-Fort Smith: Nolan Riley.
Records — UTPB 4-10 overall, 4-10 Lone Star Conference; Arkansas-Fort Smith 9-5, 9-5
Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:58 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB splits with UAFS
FORT SMITH, ARK. The UTPB baseball team got its first road win of the season, recording a 5-4 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in game 1 of its doubleheader Saturday.
Trever Berg ended up taking the win on the mound for the Falcons as UTPB improved to 4-9 overall, 4-9 in Lone Star Conference action while Arkansas-Fort Smith fell to 8-5, 8-5.
UTPB scored three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth innings and finished with seven hits and one error while Arkansas-Fort Smith finished with seven hits and two errors.
The Lions won the second game 7-6, taking the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.
