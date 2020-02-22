COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB splits with UAFS

FORT SMITH, ARK. The UTPB baseball team got its first road win of the season, recording a 5-4 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in game 1 of its doubleheader Saturday.

Trever Berg ended up taking the win on the mound for the Falcons as UTPB improved to 4-9 overall, 4-9 in Lone Star Conference action while Arkansas-Fort Smith fell to 8-5, 8-5.

UTPB scored three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth innings and finished with seven hits and one error while Arkansas-Fort Smith finished with seven hits and two errors.

The Lions won the second game 7-6, taking the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.