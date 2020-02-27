OHS logo
- Linescore
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Odessa High 14, Brownwood 0
Odessa High 300 38 — 14 16 0
Brownwood 000 00 — 0 3 6
Isaac Rodriguez and Thomas Chavez. Landon Harris, Baylor Tidwell (5), Byron Foster (5) and Elias Huerta. W — Rodriguez. L — Harris. 2B — Brownwood: Tidwell. 3B — Odessa High: Gibrian Pena. HR — Odessa High: Hervey Nieto.
Records — Odessa High 1-0, Brownwood 0-1.
Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:52 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos begin season with win
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
LIBERTY HILL Isaac Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings and Hervey Nieto had a big day at the plate as the Odessa High baseball team opened its season Thursday with a 14-0 victory against Brownwood at the Liberty Hill tournament.
Rodriguez struck out five and gave up three hits to earn the win.
Nieto was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Gibrian Pena went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs. Zack Attaway was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Pilar Ramirez and Adrian Estrada were both 2 for 3.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Baseball,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:52 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Bronchos,
Baseball,
Brownwood