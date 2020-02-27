HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos begin season with win

LIBERTY HILL Isaac Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings and Hervey Nieto had a big day at the plate as the Odessa High baseball team opened its season Thursday with a 14-0 victory against Brownwood at the Liberty Hill tournament.

Rodriguez struck out five and gave up three hits to earn the win.

Nieto was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Gibrian Pena went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs. Zack Attaway was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Pilar Ramirez and Adrian Estrada were both 2 for 3.