WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB picked 16th in preseason poll

The UTPB Falcons have been picked to finish 16th out of an 18-team field in the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball preseason poll, which was released Wednesday.

The Falcons, coached by Rae Boothe, who enters her third year with UTPB, are coming off a 4-24 overall record that included a 1-19 showing in conference.

UTPB was picked to finish ahead of conference newcomers UT-Tyler and Texas A&M International.

Defending NCAA Division II national champion and conference newcomer Lubbock Christian took the top spot in the poll, receiving 33 of 47 first-place votes. The Lady Chaps are coming off a 32-5 overall record, winning their second national title in four years after beating Southwestern Oklahoma State in double overtime.

Defending conference champion West Texas A&M is picked to finish second, receiving 14 first-place votes, while Angelo State was picked to finish third.