HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set for area round

After taking the bi-district crown in front of a home crowd, the Permian boys basketball team will hit the road to face Arlington Lamar in the area round of the Class 6A state playoffs at 7 Friday at Cooper High School in Abilene.
The Panthers (29-3) defeated El Paso Socorro 75-40 in the bi-district round Tuesday at home.
Arlington Lamar (20-8) defeated Abilene High 60-47 in Tuesday’s bi-district game.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the regional quarterfinals.
