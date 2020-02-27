  • February 27, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set for area round - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set for area round

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:07 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set for area round OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

After taking the bi-district crown in front of a home crowd, the Permian boys basketball team will hit the road to face Arlington Lamar in the area round of the Class 6A state playoffs at 7 Friday at Cooper High School in Abilene.

The Panthers (29-3) defeated El Paso Socorro 75-40 in the bi-district round Tuesday at home.

Arlington Lamar (20-8) defeated Abilene High 60-47 in Tuesday’s bi-district game.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:07 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: W at 4mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 48°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]