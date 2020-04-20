HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: State 7-on-7 Tournament canceled

The Texas State 7-on-7 Championships have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Monday. The annual event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Park in College Station from June 25-27.

The decision comes after the UIL canceled all remaining spring sports Friday after Governor Greg Abbott announced that schools would close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Van Horn, Wink and Crane were the three area teams who qualified in the Division III bracket last season with the Golden Cranes advancing to the championship game.