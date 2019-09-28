HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for Week 5

ANDREWS 45, CLINT MOUNTAIN VIEW 17

ANDREWS A 20-point fourth quarter surge proved to be the difference as the Mustangs pulled away late from the Lobos on Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

Brett Leach threw for four touchdowns to lead Andrews (4-1), while Markeese Lawrence finished with 103 yards receiving and a score on seven catches.

Esau Flores and Luis Cervantes each added rushing touchdowns for Andrews. Jacob Lawson, Rodney Lopez and Jose Bustamante each caught a touchdown pass.

Mountain View.......... 0.. 14 3 0 — 17

Andrews.................. 12.... 7 6 20 — 45

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Esau Flores 1 run (kick failed), 7:44.

Andrews: Jacob Lawson 38 pass from Brett Leach (run failed), 3:06.

Second Quarter

Mountain View: Hector Nevarez 6 run (Gerson Sanchez kick), 11:09.

Andrews: Rodney Lopez 3 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:33.

Mountain View: Chris Gamboa 28 pass (Gerson Sanchez kick), 0:48.

Third Quarter

Mountain View: FG 31 Gerson Sanchez, 6:09.

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 5 run, 3:20.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 23 pass from Bertt Leach (Lawson pass from Leach), 8:29.

Andrews: Jose Bustamante 7 pass from Brett Leach (conversion failed).

Andrews: Touchdown (conversion failed).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Mt. View Andrews

First Downs........................ 13.................... 31

Total Yards...................... 246.................. 451

Rushes-Yards.............. 31-78............. 28-182

Passing Yards................. 168.................. 269

Passing.................... 15-22-1........... 23-29-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-2

Punts-Avg.................... 2-26.0................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards......... 17-125............. 10-120

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mountain View: Chris Gamboa 10-53, Hector Nevarez 10-22. Brandon Ramirez 7-6, Joshua Sanchez 1-3, Gerson Sanchez 2-(-2), Angel Vera 1-(-4)..

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 8-83, Esau Flores 13-70, Luis Cervantes 4-29,

Passing

Mountain View: None provided.

Andrews: None provided.

Receiving

Mountain View: Josh Pacheco 3-70, Nick Gomez 4-40, Michael Hernandez 4-38, Hector Nevarez 1-15, Brandon Ramirez 2-4, Eddie Lazalde 1-1.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 7-103, Jacob Lawson 5-56, Luis Cervantes 2-36, Rodney Lopez 4-19, Jaheim Nelson 3-9, AJ Britten1-9, Jose Bustamante 1-7.

GREENWOOD 57, SWEETWATER 28

SWEETWATER Trey Cross ran for 300 yards and three scores and Austin Groeschel added three receiving touchdowns as the Rangers opened District 1-4A Division II play with a victory over the Mustangs Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

Greenwood (5-0, 1-0) got off to a hot start by scoring 30 points in the first quarter that turned into a 43-14 halftime lead.

Leo Holsey had a hand in all four touchdowns for Sweetwater (1-4, 0-1), rushing for three scores and passing for one.

Greenwood............. 30.. 13 7 7 — 57

Sweetwater............... 7.... 7 0 14 — 28

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 31 run (conversion good).

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 2 run (kick).

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 60 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick)

Greenwood: Trey Cross 3 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 19 run (conversion good).

Second Quarter

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 2 run (kick)

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 9 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick)

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 11 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick)

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 2 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Fourth Quarter

Sweetwater: Elijah Kent 7 pass from Leo Holsey (kick failed)

Greenwood: Brayden Wauson 8 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 1 run (conversion good).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Greenwood Sweetwater

First Downs........................ 23.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 561.................. 326

Rushes-Yards............ 54-458............. 47-137

Passing Yards................. 103.................. 225

Passing...................... 5-15-0........... 14-27-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 3-3

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................. 2-29

Penalties-Yards........... 13-61................. 7-91

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 17-300, Christian Cook 5-75, Ryan Snodgrass 7-49, Brayden Wauson 6-21, Team 2-8, Weston Wilber 5-4, Izaiah Ramirez 1-1.

Sweetwater: Cedrick Brown 21-83, Leo Holsey 8-30, Blake Scott 6-27, Darian Carr 1-(-3), Team 1-0.

Passing

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 5-15-0—103.

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 14-27-0—225.

Receiving

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 3-80, Ryan Snodgrass 2-23.

Sweetwater: Darian Carr 5-95, Elijah Kent 3-69, Tyler Warner 3-46, Team 1-8, Kei’Arriyen Griffin 2-7.

Monahans 54, Lamesa 13

LAMESA The Monahans Loboes got their first win of the season, beating Lamesa 54-13, Friday night on the road.

The Loboes (1-4) exploded in the second quarter, scoring on two touchdown runs by Lewis Wesley as well as two scores from Peyton Adams to take a 27-7 halftime lead.

Monahans added to its lead in the third quarter with a 74-yard run by Lewis Wesley before the Loboes scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Monahans finished with 414 total yards of offense while Lamesa had 180.

Monahans................. 0.. 27 6 21 — 54

Lamesa..................... 0.... 7 6 0 — 13

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 14 run (kick good), 11:51.

Monahans: Peyton Adams 4 pass from Bond Hefin (Alex Santos kick), 9:53.

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 8 run (kick failed), 7:20.

Lamesa: Ryan Aguilar 15 run (Kaleb Sims kick), 1:27.

Monahans: Peyton Adams 9 pass from Bond Hefin (Alex Santos kick), 0:15

Third Quarter

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 74 run (kick failed), 11:33.

Lamesa: Chris Rodriguez 3 run (Conversion failed), 9:27.

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Tre Gomez 1 run (Alex Santos kick), 10:24.

Monahans: Jaheam Amos 4 run (Alex Santos kick), 6:41.

Monahans: Matt Juarez 16 run (Alex Santos kick), 3:27.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Monahans Lamesa

First Downs........................ 25.................... 11

Total Yards...................... 414.................. 180

Rushes-Yards............ 48-258............... 26-86

Passing Yards................. 156.................... 94

Passing........................ 16-25............... 15-31

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 5-38.8.............. 4-31.3

Penalties-Yards........... 10-80................. 9-75

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 16-159, Tre Gomez 10-51, Matt Juarez 6-28, Jaheam Amos 7-19, Bond Hefin 9-1.

Lamesa: Ryan Aguilar 11-52, Kaleb Sims 6-30, Chris Rodriguez 5-16, Josiah Zapata 1-6, Zavin Kelly 1-4, Cam Diaz 2- (-22).

Passing

Monahans: Bond Hefin 16-25—156.

Lamesa: Ryan Aguilar 11-16-1—57, Cam Diaz 4-15—37

Receiving

Monahans: Jaheam Amos 6-75, Lewis Wesley 2-26, Peyton Adams 3-18, Buddy Navarrette 3-18, Braeden Carter 1-12, Domonic Paredez 1-7

Lamesa: Josh Marquez 5-32, Luke Martinez 6-32, Juan Salazar 2-23, Kaleb Sims 1-8, Jonathan Davis 1-(-1).

ALPINE 27, KERMIT 24

ALPINE Aaron Fellows ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as the Fightin’ Bucks rallied to defeat the Yellow Jackets Friday at Buck Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (0-4) were ahead 24-6 in the third quarter before Alpine scored 21 unanswered points.

Fellows finished with 107 yards rushing to go with his 139 yards passing for Alpine. Bradley Peralta had two rushing touchdowns to lead Kermit

Kermit....................... 3.... 7 14 0 — 24

Alpine........................ 6.... 0 15 6 — 27

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Kermit: FG Ramon Davila 28, 5:46.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 4 run (kick failed), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 3 run (Ramon Davila kick), 4:10.

Third Quarter

Kermit: Daniel Ramirez 67 pass from Arturo Gonzalez (Ramon Davila kick), 11:26.

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 6 run (Ramon Davila kick), 9:20

Alpine: Cody Barragan 26 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 6:54.

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 3 run (Travis Ruckman kick), 3:14.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 3 run (kick failed), 10:33.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Kermit Alpine

First Downs........................ 14.................... 18

Total Yards...................... 344.................. 340

Rushes-Yards............ 31-133............. 46-203

Passing Yards................. 211.................. 137

Passing.................... 16-28-0........... 11-16-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-0................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 2-39.0.............. 1-30.0

Penalties-Yards............. 7-72................. 6-63

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kermit: None provided.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 23-107, Travis Ruckman 12-33, Diego Monclova 5-32, Jayden Canaba 4-19, Justin Miller 1-12, Allen Vargas 1-0.

Passing

Kermit: None provided.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 10-11-0—139, Jayden Canaba 1-5-0—8.

Receiving

Kermit: None provided.

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 5-70, Cody Barragan 1-26, Jeremiah Muse 2-25, Allen Vargas 1-12, Brady Crump 1-11, Josh Haze 1-3.

COAHOMA 48, IRAAN 0

IRAAN Coahoma quarterback Zack Schneider accounted for five total touchdowns as the Bulldogs shut out Iraan Friday at Brave Stadium.

Schneider accounted for 254 total yards of offense for his team as Coahoma (4-1) finished with 284 yards rushing in its final nondistrict game.

Kyler Miller accounted for 102 yards of offense on the night for the Braves (0-5).

Coahoma................. 21.. 13 14 0 — 48

Iraan......................... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Coahoma: Ky Kemper 7 pass from Zack Schneider (Isaac Murillo kick), 8:47.

Coahoma: Zack Schneider 26 run with lateral after Kolt Redden 0 pass from Schneider (Isaac Murillo kick), 4:34

Coahoma: Brysen Kerby 10 run (Isaac Murillo kick), 1:41.

Second Quarter

Coahoma: Sean Streigler 57 pass from Zack Schneider (Isaac Murillo kick), 7:26.

Coahoma: Zack Schneider 69 run (kick failed), 1:58.

Third Quarter

Coahoma: Travis Mitchell 40 pass from Zack Schneider (Isaac Murillo kick), 11:28.

Coahoma: Isaac Murillo 14 run (Avry Burgans kick), 0:06.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Coahoma Iraan

First Downs........................ 15.................... 10

Total Yards...................... 448.................. 169

Rushes-Yards............ 18-284............. 42-102

Passing Yards................. 164.................... 67

Passing........................ 7-8-0............... 3-8-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 3-3

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................ 2-4.0

Penalties-Yards............. 3-30................. 1-15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Coahoma: Zack Schneider 2-95, Isaac Murillo 4-66, Team 2-55, Brysen Kerby 4-40, Kolt Redden 3-15, Gaige Hill 2-7, Ky Kemper 1-6.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 10-35, Christian Ponciano 8-32, Dylan Kent 12-24, Gavin Aguirre 6-9, Jermaine Bernal 6-2.

Passing

Coahoma: Zack Schneider 6-7-0—159, Kolt Redden 1-1-0—5.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 3-8-0—67.

Receiving

Coahoma: Sean Striegler 1-57, Travis Mitchell 1-40, Tony Hagins 2-29, Ky Kemper 1-7, Hunter Newton 1-5, Kolt Redden 1-0, Zack Schneider 0-26.

Iraan: Dylan Kent 1-37, Kaleb Leal 1-23, Jermaine Bernal 1-7.