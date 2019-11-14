COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers set to play in Midland College Classic

The Odessa College men’s basketball team will begin play in the Midland College Classic with a 5:30 p.m. game today against Hill College at the Chaparral Center.

Coming off a three-day tournament last week in Dallas in which the Wranglers went 2-1, Odessa College will be looking to shake off two losses from early in the season.

The Wranglers (4-2) will finish up the tournament when it faces Seward County Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hill College (3-3) is coming off an 86-66 loss to Kilgore from Tuesday’s road game.

The Rebels will close the weekend when they face Midland College at 4 p.m. Saturday.