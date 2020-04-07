  • April 7, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Adika earns first team All-American honors

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:41 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College forward Okako Adika was named a first-team All-American Tuesday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The sophomore from Denmark finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Wranglers, averaging 11.3 points and just under 7 rebounds per game. Adika is the first player from Odessa College to earn All-American honors since Mariah McMully earned second-team honors following the 2016-2017 season.

Adika led the Lady Wranglers to a 23-9 record, earning MVP honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

