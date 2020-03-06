  • March 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian hosts Wolfforth Frenship in key District 2-6A matchups

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:30 pm

The Permian soccer teams look to solidify their standings in the postseason picture today as the Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play.

The girls get things going at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 from Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (14-6-3 overall, 2-3-2 district) sit in fourth place and are four points ahead of Midland Lee for the final playoff spot. The Lady Tigers (12-0-2, 7-0-0) have already clinched a playoff spot and can clinch the outright district title with a victory and a Midland High loss or draw.

The Panthers (7-9-3, 4-3-0) and Tigers (11-3-1, 3-3-1) are currently third and fourth, respectively, in the boys standings and are each looking to break away from a crowded field with five teams separated by just eight points with three matches to go.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

