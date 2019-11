COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers fall in final match of the season

HUTCHINSON, KAN. The Odessa College volleyball team wrapped up its 2019 season against a familiar foe Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Lady Wranglers, it was not the result they were hoping for as they fell 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 to WJCAC rival New Mexico Military Institute in the ninth-place match at the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Center.

Maria Rodrigues led the way for Odessa College (33-3) with 15 kills, while Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa had 20 and 19 assists, respectively.

Julia Johnson led the Broncos (37-5) with 11 kills and 10 digs. Barbara Celar added 29 assists and 17 digs.

Despite the loss, the Lady Wranglers officially wrapped up the most successful season in school history.