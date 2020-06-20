  • June 20, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 21 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 21 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, June 20, 2020 5:54 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 21 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1958: On this date, Andrews’ Housty Brewer fired an even-par 144 to win the Odessa Key Club golf tournament at the Odessa Country Club. Brewer, who led the Andrews High School golf team to the District 4-2A title, was the junior division champion the year before and stepped into the senior division, carding a 1-under par 71 in the opening round and following up with a 1-over-par 73 in the final round.

>> 1985: Midland’s Jill Bramlett lost to Lewisville’s Andrews Kibler, 7-6 (1), 6-0, in the championship match of the Highway 80 tennis tournament. Bramlett had lost only 11 games in her five matches entering the final. … Janda and Manda Lopez, twin sisters, won the doubles title with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Kristi Hey and Dena Hohn.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels were turning their attention to the start of the second half of the season after a disappointing first half. The Angels, who couldn’t overcome a 1-11 start to the season, closed out the first half at 25-42, last place in the Western Division. … Two out-of-state attorneys purchased the Midland Angels franchise for an undisclosed amount, the club announced. … The open Odessa College women’s track head coaching position received plenty of interest as 33 applications were received since former coach Nancy Gavoor resigned.

>> 2004: The Midland RockHounds hosted the Texas League All-Star Game at First American Bank Ballpark. It was the first All-Star game to take place at the RockHounds’ new stadium and the first to be held in Midland since 1996, when it was played at Christensen Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, June 20, 2020 5:54 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 107°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]