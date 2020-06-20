LOOKING BACK: June 21 memories

>> 1958: On this date, Andrews’ Housty Brewer fired an even-par 144 to win the Odessa Key Club golf tournament at the Odessa Country Club. Brewer, who led the Andrews High School golf team to the District 4-2A title, was the junior division champion the year before and stepped into the senior division, carding a 1-under par 71 in the opening round and following up with a 1-over-par 73 in the final round.

>> 1985: Midland’s Jill Bramlett lost to Lewisville’s Andrews Kibler, 7-6 (1), 6-0, in the championship match of the Highway 80 tennis tournament. Bramlett had lost only 11 games in her five matches entering the final. … Janda and Manda Lopez, twin sisters, won the doubles title with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Kristi Hey and Dena Hohn.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels were turning their attention to the start of the second half of the season after a disappointing first half. The Angels, who couldn’t overcome a 1-11 start to the season, closed out the first half at 25-42, last place in the Western Division. … Two out-of-state attorneys purchased the Midland Angels franchise for an undisclosed amount, the club announced. … The open Odessa College women’s track head coaching position received plenty of interest as 33 applications were received since former coach Nancy Gavoor resigned.

>> 2004: The Midland RockHounds hosted the Texas League All-Star Game at First American Bank Ballpark. It was the first All-Star game to take place at the RockHounds’ new stadium and the first to be held in Midland since 1996, when it was played at Christensen Stadium.