WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shorthanded UTPB falls to West Texas A&M

It was odd versus even for the UTPB women’s basketball team when it hosted West Texas A&M Thursday in Lone Star Conference play.

In the first and third quarters, the Falcons held their own against the Lady Buffs.

When the second and fourth quarters rolled around, however, West Texas A&M dominated the play on the court.

In the end, it amounted to a 75-46 victory for the Lady Buffs against a shorthanded Falcons squad at the Falcon Dome.

Because of injuries, UTPB had just eight players dressed for the contest.

Tiana Parker scored a game-high 16 points to lead West Texas A&M (13-3 overall, 6-1 in conference), with Delaney Nix (15), Abby Spurgin (14) and Braylyn Dollar (10) all finishing in double figures.

Rory Carter had 15 points to lead UTPB (6-8, 3-5), with Alexus Quaadman finishing with 10 in the loss.

The Falcons held a four-point advantage (34-30) when the first and third quarters were combined, but the Lady Buffs’ 45-12 domination of the second and fourth quarters was the difference.

UTPB was without the services of Kayla Galindo, Bri’an Washington, Kristian James, Precious Featherson and Alexis Popham, all on the bench in street clothes.

Which meant, at times, that five freshmen were on the court at the same time for the Falcons, giving them plenty of valuable experience against a very good West Texas A&M team.

UTPB returns to the court against Eastern New Mexico in Lone Star Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

