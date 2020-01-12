  • January 12, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, OHS finish weekend tournament

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 8:10 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian and Odessa High soccer teams both finished with five wins to wrap up the Teinert Construction Kickoff Classic Saturday.

The Lady Panthers won two games on the final day of the tournament. The first was a 5-0 victory over Lubbock Estacado.

Nyxalee Munoz had two goals in the game while Jaden Sosa added a goal and two assists.

Permian followed that up by winning in penalty kicks, 7-6, over Lubbock Coronado after the two teams were locked in a scoreless draw to take home a top spot.

The Lady Bronchos won their only match of the day which came in a 2-0 victory over District 2-6A rival Midland High.

Cassandra Ramirez and Maya Sanchez scored goals while Bayleah Garcia recorded her fourth shutout of the tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

