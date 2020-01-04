COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late rally not enough for Falcons

Pat Dembley helped keep the UTPB men’s basketball team within reach, but Lubbock Christian held on for a 72-67 victory Saturday in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball action at the Rip Griffin Center.

The loss wrapped up a winless road trip that saw UTPB (11-5 overall, 4-3 LSC) fall from a tie for first to fourth in the West Division standings. Lubbock Christian (8-4, 5-2) remained tied with Angelo State behind West Texas A&M.

The Chaparrals led by as much as 13 in the first half before UTPB closed the half on a 14-3 run to trail 30-28 at the break.

The margin stayed in single digits most of the second half with the Falcons twice getting within two, the last time at 53-51, but LCU went on a 15-6 run to take an 11-point lead with 5:24 to go. UTPB closed to 68-64 when Dembley, who scored a game-high 28 points, hit two free throws with 2:42 left. Malik Anderson’s layup with 14 seconds left got the Falcons within 70-67, but LCU’s Lloyd Daniels hit two free throws to seal it.

The Chaps were led by Ty Caswell with 19 points, while Parker Hicks added 14. Cameron Copley and Silas Crisler each had 11. Adam Rivera added 10 points for the Falcons.

UTPB returns home next week for games against West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico at the Falcon Dome.