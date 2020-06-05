  • June 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Servance ready to reunite with Bronchos as summer workouts start Monday

Posted: Friday, June 5, 2020 5:36 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Monday is a day that Odessa High football coach Danny Servance has been looking forward to for a while.

The Bronchos will return to campus to begin their summer strength and conditioning programs. This comes less than three weeks after the UIL set the initial start date for workouts and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase II of the plan to reopen Texas.

Servance said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with his kids after school closed following spring break.

“We haven’t able to spend any time with our kids apart from Zoom calls, which were very beneficial but there’s nothing like having face-to-face relationships with your kids,” Servance said.

The program will be different in years past due to the effects of COVID-19.

Servance said he and his staff have been working on educating players and parents on what they are and aren’t allowed to do in order to stay safe.

Education and breaking old habits will be some of the big changes made.

“The goal is to get kids closer together and now we’re having to say stay apart,” he said. “The norm is to congregate and develop chemistry, and now we have to tell them the exact opposite.”

Students and coaches will have to bring their own water bottles and have to go daily symptom and temperature checks.

The ECISD Athletic Department guidelines limit groups to 10 indoors and 15 outdoors with one or two coaches. Hand sanitizer stations will be readily available and there will be strict emphasis on social distancing.

Safety is top priority as the start of the 2020 football season draws closer.

“We’re going to go through an acclimation period to measure what kind of condition our kids are in,” Servance said. “We know that everyone is not going at the same level. We’ll see on the first day where we are and where we need to make adjustments.”

