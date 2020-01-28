  • January 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces off with Midland High - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces off with Midland High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 8:43 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces off with Midland High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team heads back on the road again Tuesday as the Lady Bronchos take on Midland High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bulldog Gym. The boys game follows at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Bronchos (14-13 overall, 2-3 District 2-6A) have won two straight games and look to avenge a 43-40 loss to the Lady Dawgs (9-20, 1-4) Jan. 10 at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Odessa High (11-15, 1-2) boys are coming off snapping a 12-game district losing streak after defeating Midland Lee 48-41 Friday. Midland High (13-9, 1-2) looks to bounce back after falling 63-49 to Wolfforth Frenship on the road Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 27, 2020 8:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: WSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 43°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 55°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]