HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces off with Midland High

The Odessa High girls basketball team heads back on the road again Tuesday as the Lady Bronchos take on Midland High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bulldog Gym. The boys game follows at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Bronchos (14-13 overall, 2-3 District 2-6A) have won two straight games and look to avenge a 43-40 loss to the Lady Dawgs (9-20, 1-4) Jan. 10 at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Odessa High (11-15, 1-2) boys are coming off snapping a 12-game district losing streak after defeating Midland Lee 48-41 Friday. Midland High (13-9, 1-2) looks to bounce back after falling 63-49 to Wolfforth Frenship on the road Friday.