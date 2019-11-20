WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Strong second quarter run lifts UTPB

ALPINE The UTPB women’s basketball team used a 15-0 run Tuesday to take control in the second quarter on the way to an 80-64 victory against Sul Ross State at the Gallego Center.

Jordan Rogers scored 18 points and Rory Carter had 16 to lead the Falcons (3-2), while Kayla Galindo added 11 points. The Lady Lobos were led by Chandre Nunez with a game-high 20 points with Maria Maldonado adding 15.

Sul Ross State (1-3) led 22-16 on Nunez’s jumper with 8:13 remaining in the second quarter whe UTPB heated up. Lemia Ntor-Ue, who finished with eight points, started the comeback with a pair of baskets. Carter put the Falcons ahead to stay at 23-22 on a 3-pointer with 6:36 left in the half.

UTPB led by 15 before taking a 45-33 lead at the break.

The Lady Lobos got within 45-38 early in the third quarter, but Rogers responded with a 3-pointer and a layup and UTPB maintained a double digit lead the rest of the game.