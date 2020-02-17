HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High to face Amarillo Tascosa to end regular season

The Odessa High boys basketball team will look to end the regular season on a good note as it faces Amarillo Tascosa in the regular-season finale at 7:30 tonight at the Tascosa Activity Center.

Odessa High (14-18 overall, 4-5 District 2-6A) clinched a playoff spot with its 74-67 victory Friday against Midland High while Tascosa (23-6, 8-1) can clinch a share of the district title with a win.

The Bronchos are looking for a better showing after falling, 69-47, in the first meeting on Jan. 31 at the OHS Fieldhouse.