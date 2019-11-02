COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late rally falls short for UTPB

utpb falcon shield logo
- Concordia-Irvine 92, UTPB 86
-
UTPB (0-1)
Pat Dembley 7-17 6-6 22, Jordan Horn 9-21 0-0 20, Carson Newsome 4-12 3-5 13, Miles Washington 5-7 1-1 11, Donoven Carlisle 3-5 0-0 6, Adam Rivera 4-5 0-0 8, Elvin Rodriguez 2-4 0-0 5, Brandon Deravine 0-0 1-2 1, Fermandez Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-73 11-14 86.
CONCORDIA-IRVINE (1-0)
Robert McCoy 7-13 5-8 20, Jamel White 6-9 2-4 17, Kayle Knuckles 6-10 2-3 17, Jalen Sanders 3-6 2-4 11, Andre Green 3-7 0-0 8, Darius Lee 3-6 2-4 8, Cameron English 1-2 4-6 6, Mike Mellinger 1-1 0-0 3, Robert Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Kyle Gray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 17-29 92.
Halftime — Concordia-Irvine 50, UTPB 27. 3-Point goals — UTPB 7-21 (Dembley 2-7, Horn 2-9, Newsome 2-3, Rodriguez 1-1, Jones 0-1), Concordia-Irvine 13-33 (McCoy 1-4, White 3-5, Knuckles 3-7, Sanders 3-6, Green 2-5, Lee 0-1, Mellinger 1-1, Taylor 0-3, Gray 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 27, Concordia-Irvine 18. Fouled out — Newsome, Rodriguez. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — UTPB 41 (Horn 9), Concordia-Irvine 33 (McCoy 8). Assists — UTPB 11 (Dembley 4), Concordia-Irvine 10 (White 4).
ORANGE, CALIF. The UTPB men’s basketball team made a furious second-half rally but couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit as the Falcons fell 92-86 to No. 23 Concordia-Irvine (Calif.) as part of the Disney Tip-Off Classic Friday at Santiago Canyon College.
The Falcons (0-1) were down by as many as 26 points in the second half after falling behind 50-27 at halftime.
Pat Dembley stepped up in his UTPB debut, finishing with a game-high 22 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.
Newcomer Jordan Horn also had a big night, adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Carson Newsome and Miles Washington added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Falcons.
Robert McCoy led the Eagles (1-0) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jamel White and Kayle Knuckles had 17 points each.
UTPB faces Ferris State (Mich.) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
