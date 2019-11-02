COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late rally falls short for UTPB

ORANGE, CALIF. The UTPB men’s basketball team made a furious second-half rally but couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit as the Falcons fell 92-86 to No. 23 Concordia-Irvine (Calif.) as part of the Disney Tip-Off Classic Friday at Santiago Canyon College.

The Falcons (0-1) were down by as many as 26 points in the second half after falling behind 50-27 at halftime.

Pat Dembley stepped up in his UTPB debut, finishing with a game-high 22 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Newcomer Jordan Horn also had a big night, adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Carson Newsome and Miles Washington added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Falcons.

Robert McCoy led the Eagles (1-0) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jamel White and Kayle Knuckles had 17 points each.

UTPB faces Ferris State (Mich.) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.