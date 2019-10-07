  • October 7, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Monahans move up in state rankings

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 10:08 pm

Two area volleyball teams both moved up the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Monday.

Wink moved up one spot to No. 3 in Class 2A after defeating Grandfalls-Royalty in District 2-2A action last Saturday. The Lady Cats (29-5 overall, 7-0 district) are at Marfa Tuesday and host Balmorhea Saturday.

In Class 4A, Monahans moved up three spots to No. 20 in the new poll. The Lady Loboes (28-9, 3-0 District 2-4A) defeated Pecos and Andrews last week as their strong start continues. Monahans takes a break from district play with a match Tuesday at Brownfield before traveling to Fort Stockton to face the Prowlers Saturday.

