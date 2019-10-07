HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Monahans move up in state rankings

Two area volleyball teams both moved up the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Monday.

Wink moved up one spot to No. 3 in Class 2A after defeating Grandfalls-Royalty in District 2-2A action last Saturday. The Lady Cats (29-5 overall, 7-0 district) are at Marfa Tuesday and host Balmorhea Saturday.

In Class 4A, Monahans moved up three spots to No. 20 in the new poll. The Lady Loboes (28-9, 3-0 District 2-4A) defeated Pecos and Andrews last week as their strong start continues. Monahans takes a break from district play with a match Tuesday at Brownfield before traveling to Fort Stockton to face the Prowlers Saturday.