COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB projected to finish 11th in preseason poll

The UTPB volleyball team was picked to finish 11th in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll released on Monday.

The Falcons were picked to finish right in front of Eastern New Mexico and one place behind St. Edward’s. There are 18 total teams playing volleyball in the Lone Star Conference after the recent merger with the Heartland Conference.

Defending Lone Star Conference champion Tarleton State was picked to finish first in the preseason poll while Texas A&M-Commerce was projected to finish second with Angelo State third..

The Falcons are coming off a 14-16 season which included a trip to the Lone Star Conference tournament. The team opens the season with the Dr. Steve Aicinena Invitational Sept. 5 agaisnt the University of the Southwest at the Falcon Dome.